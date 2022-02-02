Have You Received Your 3rd Stimulus Check?

Letter 6475 will be mailed to recipients in late January, informing them of the worth of stimulus checks they got in the previous fiscal year. Keep this IRS letter because you will need it when you begin completing your 2021 federal return.

According to the IRS, Letter 6475 only pertains to the third cycle of stimulus checks, which began in March 2021 and will end in December 2021.

Stimulus Checks Need To Be Claimed

While the deadline for filing your 2021 taxes is April 18, 2022, the earlier you file, the sooner you may receive a tax refund. The average tax refund last year was more than $2,800.

Households with children born in 2021 will be eligible for the RRC on their tax returns in 2022. The Stimulus Checks, commonly known as EIP, were sent to American citizens during 2021. These checks are just RRC advance payments.

Families and individuals who have not received the whole sum by the end of 2021 may do so after paying their taxes. The stimulus checks for 2021 were calculated using a household’s 2019 or 2020 returns. Qualifying dependents who joined a family last year were not taken into account.

The Recovery Rebate Credit claim period will expire in 2022. An additional contribution made through the ARP will be refunded in 2021. To be eligible, children must be younger than 19 (19 if they are in school) and chronically handicapped (no age limit). The dependent must be closely related to the applicant.

Taxpayers can receive the whole amount if their income is less than $75K, or $150K if they are lawfully married and filing jointly.

A bonus payment option is also available. It is a stimulus payment provided to persons whose income was lower in 2020 than the previous year.