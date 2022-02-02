Stimulus Check Petition Adds 30,000 More Signature To Its Massive Total

The petition which was in favor of another round of stimulus checks had reached its goal on 3 million signatures, a few weeks ago. The momentum has not stopped even after it had reached that milestone. The petition has currently tacked on another 30,000 more signatures.

The next target is 4.5 million and if that is achieved, it would make the petition one of the tops signed ever on Change.org.

The petition was organized by Stephanie Bonin, who was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. It calls on Congress to support cash-strapped families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children until the already nearly two-year-long health crisis ends.

Bonin wrote that she is “one of the millions of Americans who fear for my financial future because of this coronavirus crisis.”

“With businesses and schools closing across the country to control the spread of this virus, many people have already lost their jobs. Others are being forced to stay home. This is catastrophic for working families like mine,” she wrote.

Several States Have Contributed To The Flow Of Stimulus Checks

Despite the lack of action by Congress regarding more checks, some states have stepped in to issue their own payments to the households. Some of those states are Maine, California, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee.

California recently completed the disbursement of another round of Golden State stimulus checks of $1,100 to residents who earned less than $75,000 last year, but Governor Gavin Newsom did not dismiss the idea that more stimulus payments could be approved in the future.

“We expect in the May revise language when I update the budget that we are likely to have an additional rebate to the taxpayers,” Newsom said in January.