HPE Issued A Rating Of Buy

The stocks of HPE have been issued a rating of buy by investment analysts working at Deutsche Bank in a Wednesday research note. According to the report, the company currently has a price target of $18 on its stocks, and the price target set by the equity does indicate an increase of 27.75% from the previous close of the company.

Stock Commentary of HPE

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of HPE. Loop Capital has already increased the price target of the company from a sum of $11 to a sum of $15 with a rating of hold in a 2nd June research report. Wells Fargo & Company has also increased the price target of the company from $18 to $20 with a rating of overweight in a 3rd September research note.

Credit Suisse Group has also increased the price target of the company from $12 to a sum of $13 with a rating of underperform in a 2nd June research report. Zacks Investment Research has also reduced the rating of the company from buy to hold with a price target of $15 on the stock in a 9th September research report. In the end, Raymond James decided to increase the price target of the company from $20 to $22 with a rating of outperform in a 3rd September research report.

One of the main analysts covering the stocks of HPE has issued the company with a rating of sell, while five others have issued the company a rating of hold. Almost eight others have put a rating of buy in stock for the company. Currently, the company has a $16.62 price target and a buy rating from different research equities.

The stocks of HPE traded at $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting a sum of $14.09. The market cap of the company is $18.43 billion, with an 18.30 PE ratio, along with a 1.98 PEG ratio and a 1.21 beta. The year low of the company has been $8.28, with the year high of the company set at $16.74. The moving average price of the company over a period of 50 days is $14.52, with the moving average price of the company over 200 days is $15.17.