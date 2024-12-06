iOS 18.2: Discover All the New Features in Apple’s Complete Release Notes





Today, Apple has rolled out what seems to be the final beta version of iOS 18.2 for both developers and public beta testers. This release also marks the first time Apple has shared the comprehensive release notes for iOS 18.2. The public launch of the update is anticipated for next week.

iOS 18.2: Comprehensive Release Notes

The following features in iOS 18.2 are deemed significant enough by Apple to be included in the release notes:

Apple Intelligence (Available on iPhone 16 Models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Image Playground An innovative app enabling users to generate playful images using concepts, descriptions, and individuals pulled from their photo library. Browse through previews and select options as you incorporate concepts into your playground. Choose from various animation and illustration styles while creating your images. Images can be developed in Messages and Freeform, as well as in third-party applications. iCloud syncs images in your Image Playground library across all devices.

Genmoji Create personalized emojis directly from the keyboard with Genmoji. Genmoji syncs in your sticker drawer across devices via iCloud.

ChatGPT Integration Access ChatGPT from OpenAI directly through Siri or Writing Tools. Use Compose in Writing Tools to start fresh creations with ChatGPT. Siri can utilize ChatGPT for answers when necessary. No ChatGPT account is needed; your requests will remain anonymous and will not train OpenAI’s models. Sign in with ChatGPT to avail account benefits, adhering to OpenAI’s data policies.

Image Wand converts sketches, handwritten notes, or typed notes into images within Notes.

Writing Tools now include a feature to suggest rewrites, such as transforming text into a poem.

Camera Control (Applicable on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Visual Intelligence with Camera Control assists in discovering information by simply pointing your iPhone at objects, with the option to use Google Search or ChatGPT.

The two-stage shutter feature allows locking focus and exposure within the Camera app while pressing the Camera Control button.

Mail Features

Mail Categorization organizes your messages to highlight important ones.

Digest view compiles messages from the same sender into a single easy-to-navigate bundle.

Photos Enhancements

Improvements for video viewing, which include frame-by-frame scrubbing and an option to disable auto-loop for video playback.

Enhancements for navigating Collections views, allowing swiping right to return to the previous view.

The ability to clear the history of Recently Viewed and Recently Shared albums.

The Favorites album is now included in the Utilities collection along with Pinned Collections.

Safari Updates

New background images offer customization options for your Safari Start Page.

Import and Export features let you transfer browsing data from Safari and other apps.

HTTPS Priority automatically upgrades URLs to HTTPS whenever possible.

File Download Live Activity displays download progress in the Dynamic Island and on the home screen.

This update also encompasses several enhancements and bug fixes:

Voice Memos now supports layered recording, enabling vocals to be added over existing tracks without headphones, and allows two-track projects to be imported into Logic Pro (iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max).

Share Item Location in Find My helps track and recover lost items by easily sharing the location of an AirTag or Find My accessory with trusted parties, such as airlines.

Natural language search capabilities in Apple Music and the Apple TV app allow users to describe their search criteria using various categories like genres, moods, actors, and decades.

Favorite Categories in Podcasts lets you select preferred categories and receive tailored show recommendations that can easily be found in your Library.

The Personalized Search page in Podcasts showcases relevant categories and curated collections based on your preferences.

Sudoku for News+ offers three difficulty levels for News+ subscribers.

Support for the Hearing Test feature on AirPods Pro 2 has been extended to areas including Cyprus, Czechia, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Support for the Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 is now available in the United Arab Emirates.

Pre-market price quotes in Stocks allow tracking of NASDAQ and NYSE tickers before the market opens.

Resolves an issue where recently captured photos do not show up instantly in the All Photos grid.

Fixes a problem affecting Night mode photos in Camera, specifically when capturing extended exposures (iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max).

