Apple Unveils RC Betas for tvOS 18.2, visionOS 2.2, and watchOS 11.2: What You Need to Know

Apple has rolled out release candidate (RC) betas for tvOS 18.2, visionOS 2.2, and watchOS 11.2, in anticipation of their upcoming public launch. Public betas are now available for both Apple TV and Apple Watch. Here’s what you can look forward to in these latest betas.

The newly released betas are labeled as RC, indicating that they are intended to be the final versions for public release.

Apple introduces RC updates at the conclusion of its beta phases, intending these builds to be the versions that will go out to the public.

Nonetheless, should any significant issues arise during beta testing, Apple might need to make modifications and potentially issue a new RC build.

This emphasis on stability and performance suggests that you shouldn’t expect many new features or major updates in these releases.

The highlight of this latest software update includes new aspect ratio settings and a Snoopy screensaver for tvOS 18.2, alongside significant Mac Virtual Display changes in visionOS 2.2. Currently, there are no known new features for watchOS 11.2.

Significant Software Changes on Other Apple Platforms

The limited updates for Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch this software cycle can be attributed to Apple’s concentrated efforts on integrating substantial new AI features into iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2. These new capabilities include Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, and Image Playground.

You can download today’s RC betas by navigating to the Software Update sections on your devices, provided you have a developer account and have opted into beta testing.

What has your experience been like with the tvOS 18.2 RC, visionOS, or watchOS betas? Share your thoughts in the comments.

