macOS Sequoia 15.2 Release Candidate Now Available, General Launch Coming Soon

Apple has unveiled the beta version of macOS Sequoia 15.2 RC (release candidate), making it accessible to both developers and public beta testers. This release allows users from both groups to experience the software that is on track for a general rollout soon. Here’s what you need to know.

New Features in macOS Sequoia 15.2

macOS Sequoia 15.2 has been in beta since October, prior to the public release of version 15.1. This significant update introduces an array of robust new Apple Intelligence features.

Users with M1 models or newer can take advantage of:

It’s important to note that macOS 15.2 does not feature Genmoji support, which is available to iPhone and iPad users in the accompanying iOS and iPadOS 18.2 updates, but is still not ready for macOS.

In addition to the AI enhancements introduced in 15.2, there are several other valuable updates to macOS:

Beta Released Ahead of Anticipated Public Launch Next Week

The latest beta is focused solely on resolving bugs and enhancing performance, as the public release of macOS Sequoia 15.2 is anticipated for next week.

As the beta cycle approaches completion, the software’s stability improves, and fewer new features are added.

If significant bugs are not identified in the current RC update, Apple will provide the same software build to all users. Nevertheless, a second RC may be needed to address last-minute issues.

The RC update can be acquired via the System Settings in the Software Update section.

Have you tried the macOS 15.2 RC beta? Share your experiences with us in the comments.

