iOS 18.2 Release Candidate Now Accessible to Developers and Public Beta Testers





Today, Apple has launched the iOS 18.2 Release Candidate (RC) for both developer and public beta testers, just two weeks following the release of the fourth beta. This iOS 18.2 RC update is anticipated to be the last beta before the public rollout next week.

The iOS 18.2 RC is accessible to developer beta testers, featuring build number 22C150. A new public beta version has also been released. This update is compatible with all iPhones that can run iOS 18. Notably, certain Apple Intelligence features are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all models of iPhone 16.

Among the significant enhancements in iOS 18.2 are the second set of Apple Intelligence features:

Image Wand : This feature in the Notes app enables users to transform rough sketches into polished images, utilizing context from their notes.

: This feature in the Notes app enables users to transform rough sketches into polished images, utilizing context from their notes. Image Playground : Create fun images in mere seconds by typing, with two available styles: Animation and Illustration.

: Create fun images in mere seconds by typing, with two available styles: Animation and Illustration. Genmoji : Generate personalized emojis based on text descriptions.

: Generate personalized emojis based on text descriptions. Interacting with Siri now provides users the option to access ChatGPT .

. The Writing Tools feature has added a “Compose” button that generates text related to selected topics, along with a new “describe your change” option .

that generates text related to selected topics, along with a new . Visual intelligence: This utilizes the camera capabilities of the iPhone 16 to enhance the user’s understanding of their surroundings.

In addition to these new Apple Intelligence features, iOS 18.2 also introduces enhancements to the camera control on iPhone 16, a Mail app redesign, new functionalities in the Find My app, and more.

