iOS 18.2 Introduces Natural Language Search for Apple Music and TV App





Apple has been working on iOS 18.2 for some time, bringing several new features linked to Apple Intelligence, including Genmoji and Image Playground. Among these updates, there’s a notable enhancement for users of the Apple Music and Apple TV apps—the introduction of natural language search functionality.

Natural language search coming to Apple Music and Apple TV app

This update was officially confirmed by Apple in the release notes for the iOS 18.2 RC released on Thursday to developers and beta testers. According to the notes, both Apple Music and the Apple TV app now incorporate natural language search, enabling users to articulate their search queries without needing to remember the exact name of the song, movie, or series.

“Natural language search in Apple Music and Apple TV app allows users to describe what they’re looking for using various categories like genres, moods, actors, decades, and more,” reads the description of the iOS 18.2 RC update.

For instance, users can search for queries like “nostalgic hits from the 90s” or “songs comparable to Espresso.” This natural language search is also compatible with Siri, allowing you to instruct the assistant to “play songs with epic guitar solos.” Previously, Apple Music allowed users to search using lyrics when they couldn’t recall a song’s title. At this stage, the feature is available only in English—similar to other Apple Intelligence functionalities.

With the release of iOS 18.1, Apple had already incorporated natural language search into the Photos app, simplifying the process of finding a photo or video using specific phrases. For example, you can now easily look for a picture of someone dressed in a blue sweater. In my experiments, the Photos app even recognizes videos taken from an airplane window when I search for “airplanes”—a capability that wasn’t possible before.

iOS 18.2 is expected to roll out to the public in the coming days. Importantly, it’s worth mentioning that Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, as well as iPads featuring the M1 chip or later.

