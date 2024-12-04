iPhone’s Action Mode Assists Individuals with Parkinson’s in Capturing Videos

Apple is dedicated to enhancing accessibility, exemplified by features like the hearing aid capability for AirPods Pro. More recently, the company highlighted how the iPhone’s Action Mode is benefiting individuals with Parkinson’s in their daily activities.

iPhone’s Action Mode has emerged as an accessibility feature for individuals with Parkinson’s

Apple’s new campaign filmed in Brazil not only advertises Action Mode but also illustrates its significance for those experiencing hand tremors due to Parkinson’s disease.

For those who are unaware, Action Mode is a camera feature available on the iPhone 14 and newer models that effectively stabilizes video footage by minimizing shakes and vibrations. While Action Mode may be just another camera feature for some, for others it serves as a crucial accessibility tool.

The videos promoted by Apple narrate the experiences of individuals living with Parkinson’s, showcasing how the iPhone enables them to record videos despite their tremors. One featured story centers on Rodrigo Mendes, who has lived with Parkinson’s since 2009 and continues to pursue his passion for mountain climbing and hiking.

“Climbing the mountain itself is already amazing, but capturing it is important too, right? The Action Mode on iPhone makes a huge difference because, imagine trying to film with your hand shaking like this, you know? […] being able to capture an image on your own in the end makes all the difference,” Mendes expresses in the video.

Apple has also highlighted other individuals with Parkinson’s in this latest campaign, illustrating the contrast between filming with and without Action Mode.

Mendes’ video was shared on Apple’s official Instagram account, recorded in Portuguese but featuring English subtitles. You can watch it below:

Further Insights on Apple and Accessibility

Earlier this week, Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s global head of accessibility, discussed in an interview the company’s commitment to making technology accessible to everyone. Recently, Apple released an update for the AirPods Pro 2, converting them into hearing aids, which was highlighted in this year’s holiday advertisement.

The company frequently shares narratives of individuals who have had their lives impacted positively through Apple devices and technologies, including Emergency SOS and irregular heart rhythm alerts from the Apple Watch.

