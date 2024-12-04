



The market is currently offering a wide variety of Find My accessories, making them excellent holiday gift options for this year, available in numerous styles.

What better present could there be than providing someone with a way to keep tabs on their most cherished items? Your thoughtfulness will be appreciated for years to come.

To clarify, Find My accessories broadcast low-energy Bluetooth signals that can be detected by nearby Apple devices. They do not depend on GPS for tracking; instead, their locations are securely transmitted to the Find My network. This ensures that your device can be located as long as an Apple device is within range, no matter how far away you are.

The upcoming iOS 18.2 release will further enhance the Find My network with a new sharing feature for item locations.

AirTag



My Favorite Find My Accessories for the Holiday Season 8

No list of top Find My accessories would be complete without mentioning Apple’s AirTags. Equipped with a U1 chip for Precision Finding, a built-in speaker, and other features, AirTags are essential for your keys, luggage, backpacks, and more.

Since their introduction in April 2021, AirTags have undergone significant enhancements, including new anti-stalking capabilities, improved notification alerts, and updates.

While AirTags do have some limitations, such as their single form factor and lack of a built-in attachment method, they remain the ideal starting point for anyone looking to dive into the Find My ecosystem.

Purchase AirTags:

Top AirTags Accessories:

Chipolo’s Find My Ecosystem



My Favorite Find My Accessories for the Holiday Season 9

While Apple offers AirTags in just one design, Chipolo presents two distinct trackers that are fully compatible with the Find My ecosystem. This compatibility allows you to add them to the Find My app, enabling you to track them alongside your Apple devices. They can also utilize the resources of the Find My network to provide real-time location data.

Chipolo Card Spot: A credit card-sized tracker designed for seamless integration into your wallet, ensuring you never misplace it.



My Favorite Find My Accessories for the Holiday Season 10

Chipolo One Spot: This AirTag-style tracker features integration with Find My and comes with a built-in keyring hole, eliminating the need for extra cases or attachments.

SwitchBot Wallet Finder



My Favorite Find My Accessories for the Holiday Season 11

Recently, my colleague Benjamin Mayo reviewed the SwitchBot Wallet Finder, describing it as “an incredibly practical accessory for tracking your wallet” using your iPhone and the Find My network. Its credit card-like design allows for easy placement inside your wallet, and it includes a built-in keyring holder for convenient attachment to lanyards or bags.

Purchase the SwitchBot Wallet Finder:

For more details, check out Benjamin’s complete review.

Pebblebee’s Find My Ecosystem



My Favorite Find My Accessories for the Holiday Season 12

The Pebblebee Tracker Card offers an alternative card-shaped option within the Find My network, setting itself apart by featuring a rechargeable battery. Unlike the Chipolo and SwitchBot options, which lack rechargeable or replaceable batteries, the Pebblebee Tracker Card boasts a battery life of up to 18 months and can be conveniently recharged with a USB-C cable.

Pebblebee also produces two additional Find My-compatible accessories: the Pebblebee Clip, which is compact and designed similarly to the AirTag, but includes a built-in keyring hole for easy attachment alongside a battery life of 12 months, and the Pebblebee Tracker Universal Tag that offers a tiny size with a battery life of up to 8 months, also featuring a USB-C charging port.

Backpacks with Find My



My Favorite Find My Accessories for the Holiday Season 13

While I typically suggest opting for a standalone Find My tracker, you can also find backpacks that include Built-in Find My capabilities. Brands like Swissdigital and Hyper provide such options.

Additional Find My Accessories

Though I highly recommend products from Apple, Chipolo, Pebblebee, and SwitchBot, there are numerous other Find My-enabled accessories available in the market.

Explore More DMN Gift Guides