Jack Dorsey Demos The Development Kit Of Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey’s Spiral recently put up a video on Tuesday, where the team displayed the many capabilities of LDK and Bitcoin Lightning. The crypto arm of this rebranded Square has definitely come strong on its Lightning Development Kit, which would be aimed towards turbocharging the network of Bitcoin. LDK has also been designed towards allowing developers to easily plug their applications into the network on point-of-sale terminals and mobile devices.

Jack Dorsey’s Video Showcases The Efficiency Of LDK

LDK is said to support native APIs using C, Swift, Rust, Java, and Kotlin coding languages. This would allow developers to customize their wallet app for their users in the language that they choose- while removing the immediate necessity for a separate Lightning Network and Bitcoin wallets. In the video published on Tuesday, Jack Dorsey described the LDK as a program that would make it absolutely easy for any developer around the world to create a wallet that could store Bitcoin efficiently.

- Advertisement -

The video displays a puppet Jack Dorsey that is interacting with owners and store clerks by paying for services through the Lightning Network. The CEO also goes on to use his mobile LN wallet app in order to pay for a movie ticket and a nose piercing, while the video shifts to the Spiral team speaking about the merits of LN and Bitcoin. Spiral, which was previously referred to as Square Crypto, has been steadily developing the wallet of Bitcoin since it was founded in 2019.

Jack Dorsey’s product release does come at quite a fortuitous time for the users of Lightning as the nodes of the network are functioning at an all-time high. The last reading from Bitcoin Visuals displayed that there were close to 18,905 with quite a few active channels on the Lightning Network.