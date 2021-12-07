Sophia AI Will Be Tokenized For Metaverse

A collection of 100 “intelligent NFTs” will be auctioned in Binance on December 16 as Sophia AI takes a trip into the Metaverse.

A virtual anime version of her, the world-famous humanoid artificial intelligence (AI) robot, is set to be tokenized and auctioned off as part of an upcoming Metaverse project dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”

SophiaAI was developed by Hong Kong-based firm Hansen Robotics in 2016 and is known across the globe for her conversation skills and articulate speaking ability. In her first 5 years, she has addressed the United Nations and obtained Saudi citizenship.

Earlier this month, former Hansen Robotics CEO and Sophia co-creator Jeanne Lim launched a virtual anime version of the robot dubbed “Sophia beingAI” at her new company beingAI under a perpetual license and co-branding partnership.

Sophia To Be Featured On Binance’s NFT Marketplace

According to the announcement made on December 7, beingAI had teamed up with intelligent nonfungible token (iNFT) production firm Alethea AI to launch 100 iNFTs featuring beingAI on Binance’s NFT marketplace in an Intelligent IGO (Initial Game Offering) on Dec. 16.

The auction will take place over 5 days, with twenty iNFTs being released each day until it concludes on Dec. 21.

The term iNFT refers to revolutionary NFTs that are embedded with intelligence in the form of an AI personality that adds programmability into their immutable smart contracts. These intelligent NFTs can interact in real-time with people in a gamified environment autonomously.

The entire collection is named “The Transmedia Universe of Sophia beingAI” and as part of the partnership, the 100 iNFTs will be supported in Alethea AI’s decentralized Metaverse project Noah’s Ark.