Josh Flagg Shares Photo With New Boyfriend

Josh Flagg posted a pic with his new boyfriend and fellow real estate agent Andrew Beyer on Instagram, following the Bravo star’s recent split from husband Bobby Boyd.

Nearly three months after Josh Flagg confirmed he had split from with husband Bobby Boyd, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star shared his first original photo with boyfriend Andrew Beyer. On May 29, Josh posted on his grid a pic of himself with a fellow real estate agent, with their arms wrapped around each other and with a picturesque beach behind them.

- Advertisement -

He captioned the sweet snap, “I love.’

The pair have appeared together on social media before, in a more subtle way. Fans got a quick glimpse of the couple back in April when Josh re-shared a friend’s Instagram Story that showed him and Andrew leaning in for an intimate moment. They both posed in a group photo taken with friends at The Beverly Hills Hotel the following month.

Josh Flagg Confirmed The News About Someone New

Josh Flagg, 36, confirmed to E! News he was dating someone new two weeks after announcing his divorce from his husband of five years. While he didn’t name Andrew at the time, he shared that the two first crossed paths professionally five years ago but nothing turned romantic until his marriage ended.

- Advertisement -

“It came to a couple of weeks after Bobby and I split,” he told E! News in March. “We went on a date and things went from there. We found that we really got along well and liked each other a lot.”

The real estate mogul also clarified that Andrew, 23, is the first person he’s dated since the breakup.

After tying the knot with Bobby—who is also a real estate agent—in 2017, Josh revealed he was back on the market in an Instagram statement on March 4.

“This was not a rash or impulsive decision,” Josh explained in his post. “We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion.”

He continued, “It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that.”

E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.