Kelly Dodd Feels Sorry For Gina Kirschenheiter’s Kids

Kelly Dodd has been firing back at Gina Kirschenheiter, the star of the Real Housewives of Orange County. On Wednesday, Dodd tweeted that Kirschenheiter shouldn’t be feeling sorry for Dodd- rather Dodd was feeling for Gina’s 6 kids that have been packed into just a couple of bedrooms. She then went on to boast about all the material items and memories that she had been able to give to her only child- Jolie Dodd. For those who are in the dark, Jolie Dodd is the only child Kelly shares with Michael Dodd- her ex-husband.

Kelly Dodd Feuds With Gina Kirschenheiter

Kelly Dodd mentioned that her daughter had been to several places throughout the world, and had received the best education while living in the best places that money could buy. This was followed by a shot taken at the latest business venture by Gina. She tweeted that Gina should move away from this situation- along with her line of fake skincare. The entire conversation took place after the 37-year-old star of the Real Housewives of Orange County came on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Here she slammed Dodd, stating that she felt quite bad for her- even more so than she felt for Shannon Beador.

Kirschenheiter has a new tagline for Season 16, where she mentions that although she has a tiny house, she is still living pretty large. She commented on Kelly Dodd when Andy Cohen brought this up and mentioned that Dodd considered her a charity case for she never hosted events or parties. To this, Kirschenheiter stated that she didn’t even care enough to do so. Also, Dodd never hosted anything either- so there is absolutely no reason for her to comment on it.

Kelly Dodd is the co-host of a podcast with her husband, Rick Leventhall, which is dedicated to slamming all the weekly episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.