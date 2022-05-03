Khloe Kardashian Responds Hilariously To Dwayne Johnson’s Comments On Wax Figure’s Butts

American media personality, model, and socialite Khloe Kardashian broke up over The Rock wishing for a bigger butt on his wax figure. This was after Dwayne Johnson noticed that the reality star’s figure placed next to his had a bigger killer rear.

The actor-cum-wrestler posed with Kardashian’s wax model and took selfies in a TikTok video that has since gone viral. Khloe Kardashian, too, mentioned that she was thrilled to be next to Johnson’s wax figure.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was on Instagram on Wednesday and commented on The Rock showing off their two figures. She captioned that she was in marvelous company with Johnson. She mentioned that she was crying and spoke about being hooked up.

The Rock Suggested Only One Change To His Statue: A Butt Like Khloe Kardashian

The 49-year-old Johnson’s funny post that he wanted his wax statue to have a ‘Kardashian treatment’ went viral. He was at the Las Vegas Madame Tussauds.

The Rock introduced his fans to ‘his neighbor’ as he posed with Khloé Kardashian’s statue in the TikTok video. He mentioned that they looked cool together.

The star of Red Notice said that there was only one thing that he would love to change about his statue. In the hilarious clip, he panned his camera between the butts of the two statues, his and Khloe Kardashians, wishing that he had more glutes, referring to the gluteal muscles, around the buttocks.

The star of Jumanji was wearing black slacks, a red polo, and black shoes. His wax lookalike rocked in a vest with matching khaki pants and a white shirt. This was Johnson’s first visit to the wax museum since his figure was installed a month back. In one picture, Johnson is imitating his stature as he raises a glass of his very own brand, Teremana Tequila.

Khloé’s wax figure is draped in a dark lacy tank, and blue skinny jeans paired with black stilettos.