Khloe Kardashian Shares News Of Newborn

Khloe Kardashian is one of the biggest names in the world of American entertainment. She belongs to the infamous Kardashian family and has made a significant name for herself. However, the recent days have not been going great for the star. She has been involved in one of the nastiest controversies with Tristan Thompson. Kourtney was involved in a romantic relationship with the popular athlete Tristan Thompson. The duo seemed to be madly in love with each other. They were spotted holding hands and cozying up on numerous occasions. However, as the days went by, the ratio between the two became more and more estranged.

After being on and off the relationship for white sometimes, the news of Tristan cheating on Khloe Kardashian was revealed. Khloe was being informed about the news by her crew members. This made her feel embarrassed even more and she was left heartbroken. Later on, Tristan Thompson agreed and admitted that he indeed was involved in a physical relationship with another woman. He also stated that he lost the zeal and could not feel the spark from their relationship. Thompson said that he was into the relationship just for sex. Khloe has recently announced that she is currently expecting a newborn baby with Tristan Thompson. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Khloe Kardashian Posts Positive Message

Khloe Kardashian seems to be embracing herself with positivity. She has recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram. The picture portrays her relaxing on a yacht. Khloe was seen wearing a bikini that flaunted her perfectly toned physique.

Khloe Kardashian stated that she is currently expecting a baby with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. However, the baby is said to be born through surrogacy.