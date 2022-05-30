Kim Kardashian Kisses Pete In Videos

Kim Kardashian gave PDA-loving couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker a run for their money Sunday night by posting a series of intimate videos of her kissing her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on her Instagram Stories.

In the first video, the “Kardashians” star, 41, and “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, appeared using a devil horns filter and were seen playfully sticking out their tongues to the camera.

Davidson then leaned in for a seductive smooch, causing Kardashian to giggle.

In a separate video, also posted to the Skims founder’s Stories, the happy couple could be seen laughing as the comedian goes in for a hug.

Davidson debuted his new platinum hair in the clips, which matches his girlfriend’s locks.

The reality star recently went blonde to channel Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala, which she and the “King of Staten Island” star attended together.

Over the weekend, photos of Davidson getting his hair dyed at Kardashian’s Skims photoshoot surfaced online, sparking speculation over whether he would be involved in the clothing brand’s next campaign.

Kim Kardashian Feels Comfortable To Share PDA

It appears the duo is becoming more comfortable sharing their romance with the public.

In late April, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondent’s dinner.

Davidson also showed his support for Kim Kardashian earlier that month by attending the premiere of her and her family’s Hulu series, “The Kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian told Variety at the time that she was “not opposed” to her stand-up comic beau appearing on her hit show, but noted, “It’s just not what he does.”

“But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away,” she added. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted together on a date at Knott’s Scary Farm in October 2021, shortly after her debut on “SNL,” in which they shared a kiss for a skit.