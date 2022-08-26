Kylie Jenner Was Slammed For Attitude While Meeting An Over-Excited Fan

Trolls criticize reality star, Kylie Jenner for reportedly having a “poor attitude.”

The “Kardashians” star is receiving criticism online after a picture of her seeming unimpressed while taking a picture with an ecstatic fan went viral.

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Lip Kits line was officially introduced at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

At the event’s step-and-repeat, LA-based producer Alexa May Rhodes tweeted a TikTok video of herself approaching Jenner for a photo.

Throughout the brief video, Kylie Jenner, 25, barely acknowledged Rhodes and avoided making eye contact with her.

Producing for Refinery29, Rhodes captioned the TikTok video, “Interviewed the one and only @kyliejenner tonight what a time,” ostensibly unaware of the wrath Jenner would get from haters online.

The video has already drawn the attention of 530,000 views and has drawn many comments from her angry followers. Many have commented that she does not look very happy, whereas some have also sarcastically said that from these pictures, one could tell how much Kylie loved her fans.

Kylie Jenner Slammed By Netizens For Bad Attitude:

Many fans have pointed out how Kylie Jenner hasn’t even looked at the fan while clicking the person. Kylie has also been slammed by fans as there was zero engagement with the fans, even though these fans are their support systems.

Jenner has not yet responded to the criticism in public. The makeup tycoon’s representative did not immediately answer Page Six’s request for comment.

The entire Kardashian crew was out in force on Wednesday night to support Jenner’s debut. For the occasion, Jenner opted for a body-hugging, button-down dress for a more polished appearance.

Kim Kardashian opted for a traditional all-black Balenciaga ensemble, while Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner accompanied Kylie with identical Barbiecore pink outfits.