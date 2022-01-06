Metaverse Has Been Making Inroads At Electronic Show

Metaverse, Blockchain, and NFTs have been set up to make a major splash at the Consumer Electronics Show that will take place in Vegas this week. The CES, for the uninformed, is an event held annually that features exhibitions in the latest advancements in technology, along with several keynote speeches from giants such as Samsung, LG, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, and Sony.

The event for this year will take place from Wednesday to Friday, and will host close to 2,200 exhibitors, with NFT companies and cryptocurrencies being a notable addition to the perennial TV and gadget manufacturers.

Metaverse Could Find Major Traction At the CES

With regards to the metaverse as well as the blockchain sector, the exhibitors have decided to group them under the category of cryptocurrency which would also include derivatives and NFT exchanges like FTX, NFT platform Blockparty, and hardware and software developers like Atomic Form.

The keynote speeches for the event will definitely feature several crypto figures, such as Clara Tsao, the founding director of Filecoin, Tushar Nadkarni, the chief growth and product officer of Celsius Network, Faryar Shirzad, the chief policy officer of Coinbase, and Erick Calderon, the founder, and CEO of Art Blocks Inc.

The Decrypting Crypto panel, which would mostly focus on the metaverse and blockchains, would be answering questions regarding the stability of stable coins, and the methods through which traditional financial institutions were accepting cryptocurrencies. The lineup for the panel would include Nadkarni, Tsao, Michael Terpin, the CEO of Transform Ventures, and Kristin Smith, the executive director of the Blockchain Association.

According to the Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of the conference, several top companies would be looking towards promoting developments in the metaverse, which would include both hardware and software.