Where Are The Golden State Stimulus Checks?

Do you have any idea where your stimulus checks are?

The direct deposits of round 2 of the Golden State Stimulus were sent to the families sometime between September 1 and October 31. Several factors could be behind the delay of such payments of $1,100. This could leave some families waiting for financial aid.

Millions of California residents will also be getting holiday stimulus checks, where the state is sending out the final round of the Golden State Stimulus payments. The people who have qualified for such would receive something between $600 to $1,100.

This round of stimulus checks will be sent from November 29. The people who are eligible are the ones who did not receive a direct deposit.

Firstly, the checks via paper take longer. According to the FTB, the payments are being dispatched as per the last 3 digits on the ZIP code of the taxpayer’s tax return in 2020.

Let us take a look at an example, stimulus checks that were headed for the people residing in Lancaster’s 93551 are expected to have gone out by November 19. Even then, the FTB stated that the people should allow three weeks for the stimulus checks to arrive at their doorstep.

The Golden State Stimulus checks were expanded to the residents of California which gave them something in between $30,000 to $75,000. Around two-thirds of the residents had qualified for the extended program which is approximately 9 million people. The state has already finished sending nearly all the direct deposit payments with the rest being sent via check in the mail.

How Can You Qualify For These Checks?

The residents need to file the previous year’s taxes and show an AGI of less than $75,000. They also need to be a resident of this state for more than half of the previous tax year. They should also be a resident on the date of the payment and should not be claimed as dependent by someone else. If you are married, filed jointly, and make more than $75,000, you would not qualify for the stimulus checks.

Payments of $600 would be made to the taxpayers who had qualified with a Social Security number. They should have an AGI of $1 to $75,000 and had failed to receive the first round of the Golden State Stimulus checks.

A payment of $1,000 would go out to the ITIN filers who had qualified, who also made less than $75,000. They should also have one or more dependents in their family. An additional payment was also added for the families with dependents. The families who were eligible and had filed with a Social Security Number with more than one dependent are eligible for an extra $500.

Why Haven’t You Received Your Payments?

If you are waiting to get your Californian stimulus checks, first check the schedule that was offered. The following are the dates when the paper checks will be mailed to your address. These dates are based on the last 3 digits of your ZIP code.

If you reside somewhere in 000-044, the scheduled date is from October 6 to 27.

If you reside somewhere in 045-220, the scheduled date is from October 18 to November 5.

If you reside somewhere in 221-375, the scheduled date is from November 1 to 19.

If you reside somewhere in 376-584, the scheduled date is from November 15 to December 3, 2021.

If you reside somewhere in 585-719, the scheduled date is from November 29 to December 17, 2021.

If you reside somewhere in 720-927, the scheduled date is from December 13, 2021, to 31.

If you reside somewhere in 928-999, the scheduled date is from December 27, 2021, to January 11, 2022.

As per the Franchise Tax Board,

“If you did not receive a direct deposit payment by November 15, 2021, you will likely receive a paper check.”

There are several reasons as to why you might get a paper check than get a direct deposit. If you had filed your returns by paper or had selected a paper check as your refund option on your returns, you would get a paper stimulus check.

If you received an advanced refund through your tax service provider, or paid your tax preparation fees using your refund, or had filed your return by paper and selected direct deposit as your refund option, you will receive a paper check.

If you have questions, you can contact the FTB about the Golden State Stimulus:

Phone- 800-852-5711

916-845-6500 (outside the U.S.)

Weekdays, 8 AM to 5 PM

You can also chat:

Sign into MyFTB to chat

Weekdays, 8 AM to 5 PM

You can choose to mail to them at:

Franchise Tax Board

PO Box 942840

Sacramento CA 94240-0040