Mozilla Makes A Turnaround After Allowing Crypto

The Mozilla Foundation has put most of its donations of cryptocurrency on hold after a backlash from the community came forth. This backlash was spearheaded by co-founder Jamie Zawinski.

Just the previous week, the company in charge of the development behind the Firefox browser went ahead and tweeted an appeal for multiple donations in cryptocurrency. But on Thursday, the browser stated that it had paused its donations of crypto due to the online discussion that had been raging over the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies.

Mozilla’s Call For Crypto Donations Has Put It In Trouble

Nevertheless, Mozilla did promise that it would definitely go through exploring more and more decentralized web technologies but will only go through crypto donations if it aligns with the climate goals set by the browser. It has been further said that in the spirit of an open-source, the browser will be completely transparent in the process of review and put out constant and regular updates. This drama began on the 31st of December when the organization decided to put out a call for cryptocurrency donations through the BitPay platform.

Mozilla’s nonprofit post did attract major disapproval of several members belonging to the community, including Zawinski. Although he has not been a part of the browser for over the last couple of decades, he did criticize the organization by stating that everyone involved in the project should definitely be witheringly ashamed of this decision to partner with Ponzi grifters.

Several members of the Firefox community also called for Mozilla to delete every one of its calls for donations, and to spell out how accepting cryptocurrency donations was completely in line with the browser’s mission to fight the ongoing climate problems.