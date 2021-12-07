New Stimulus Check Payments Being Sent To Thousands, Worth $530-$3,000

Stimulus checks that are worth around $3,000 are being sent to thousands of American students, weeks before Christmas.

Nearly $40billion worth of pandemic relief was allocated to students and institutions under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund as part of Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

- Advertisement -

Several colleges have sent out stimulus checks to their students to assist them in covering their expenses.

George Washington University received $9.1million during the first round of stimulus funding last May, and approximately $14million in the second and third rounds.

Students who had enrolled at the University on or after March 13 2020 were eligible to apply for the funding.

Some Examples Of The Beneficiaries Of These Stimulus Checks

- Advertisement -

University officials say that nearly 10,000 applicants have been sent the aid, as reported by The Hatchet.

Freshman Lexi Plaisted received around $800 and told the outlet she was “surprised” by the grant. She stated that she honestly did not think that she would get anything as she was sure that other people had been affected more than she had. She thought that it was worth a shot and chose to go ahead with her decision.

Kyle Anderson is a junior, studying political science and had received around $2,500 in HEERF funding last month. He works two jobs to pay his tuition fees and is using the stimulus check to fund costs linked to his photography minor.

Medical school Meharry Medical College sent $10,000 worth of grants to most of its 956 students.

And, Bushnell University issued a total of $642,674 to 206 students.

In total, Penn State has given more than 31,000 students grants worth up to $1,800 in its first round of funding, which ended November 15.

Students with “exceptional financial needs” can file an application for funding worth $1,000 each.