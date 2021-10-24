New Stimulus Checks Will Be Sent To Select US Workers

It has been nearly 2 years since the pandemic had started. Now, a few of the essential industries’ workers are getting new stimulus checks to help with their finances. Several of them had to buy their own essential equipment using their own finances. This includes child care and protective equipment.

Stimulus Checks For The Professions That Incurred Additional Expenses

To help these workers bear those purchases, an additional $700mn has been announced by the government as financial relief. It will form the basis of a different new stimulus check. Only eligible applicants will receive the payments.

Those whose applications are successful can have their household expenses coverer as well as pay off debts. Fortunately, the deadline for applying is not over yet.

Workers in meatpacking plants and farmers can receive stimulus checks through a grant program for Food and Farm Workers Relief, announced recently. The U.S. Agriculture Department stated that grocery workers are also eligible to receive a portion of the money.

One of the conditions for qualifying for this check is that the employee works in an industry related to food in which it is impossible to work from home. State agencies, tribal entities, and non-profits will be distributing the stimulus checks.

As of now, the USDA is yet to announce the dates for when the application will open. However, earlier in October, officials claimed that more information will be conveyed to workers in the coming fall.

Meatpackers and farm workers are also going to be paid a maximum of $600 for costs related to safety and health. The USDA states that this includes costs regarding quarantining or testing, child care, and PPE. About $20mn of the $700mn has been allocated for employees in grocery stores. However, how much an individual will receive is yet to be clarified.