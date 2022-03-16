New Work Requirement For Stimulus Check Under Family Security Act

The renowned Senator of Utah, Mitt Romney who was also the former candidate for President of America, recently proposed an idea of a stimulus check. This stimulus check would come under the Family Security Act which would provide eligible middle-class people to get a monthly check of approximately $350 and $250 as per the condition.

All The Details About New Stimulus Check By Romney

The blow of the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the financial condition of families and as a result that the birth and marriage rate in the country is very low. As per Mitt Romney, the family support system was not reformed for a long time and the pandemic deteriorated the condition. Thus, he would like to make some new commitments that would help the families to raise their children properly without facing a financial crisis.

- Advertisement -

The new Stimulus check would offer a monthly direct payment of $350 to families with a child who is on 6 years of age and $250 to a child who is of 7 to 17 years. The main objective of this stimulus check is to prevent the rising poverty of children, financially support all families where someone is pregnant, promote the idea of marriage again, and provide equal opportunity and treatment to both non-working and working parents.

The idea of this stimulus check was a sign that the government was trying to stand by its new commitment for the families of America. In addition to this, the proposal would also try to consolidate and reform federal programs that have been outdated for a long time.

There is an added condition regarding this stimulus check. The Family Security Act states that the people applying for this check would need to volunteer or work extra hours in order to be eligible for it. However, the work criteria have not been confirmed but the purpose was to motivate the people to work to get the benefit.