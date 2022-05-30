No $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients

Despite inflation, the US economy has survived one of the world’s worst pandemics in history. Congress is unlikely to approve a new stimulus check plan for the majority of Americans, with the jobless rate currently hovering around 3.6 percent.

Despite this, speculations of a fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients persist. Social Security benefits, which are paid to retirees and those unable to work because of physical disabilities, are steady. However, they do not keep up with inflation. Rick Delaney, the president of The Senior Citizens League, wrote to Congress to request a one-time $1,400 stimulus check payment for Social Security claimants. Since then, it’s been seven months.

Social Security Recipients Will Not Receive $1,400 Stimulus Checks

Over the previous seven months, talk radio, newspapers, and online sites have covered the letter (including The Ascent). People may be bewildered by the idea of a fourth check since it has been mentioned so frequently. Congress has not addressed the issue of a second payment to Social Security recipients. Despite assertions to the contrary, no one has been forced to accept the IRS‘s fourth payment.

Because Congress has not yet explicitly rejected the idea, it is not yet dead and buried. However, no one should expect another wave of stimulus monies from the federal government.

If you’re already on Social Security and worry about falling behind on your house installments, your estate or housing lender may be able to assist you. You will receive free support in formulating a plan of action if you choose to work with a housing counselor. Even though the CDC’s eviction ban ended last summer, residents in financial need can still receive assistance. If you get Social Security payments and need legal help, you could be exempt from paying for legal help. If you’re having trouble coming up with the cash to buy groceries, don’t go hungry. There are hundreds of organizations around the country committed just to supplying you with the meals you require.