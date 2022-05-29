Yara Shahidi Graduates In 2022 From Harvard University

As part-Middle Eastern actress, Yara Shahidi, who graduated from Harvard University last weekend, celebrities ranging from Gigi Hadid to Michelle Obama swarmed her Instagram comments section.

Yara Shahidi celebrated the occasion by posting two images on Instagram, one in a black cap and gown and the other in a bespoke Dior skirt suit in the famed Ivy League school’s characteristic red color. The 22-year-old Grown-ish actor received her diploma from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday. According to the institution’s website, the 2021-2022 academic year started in person on Wednesday and Thursday.

Yara Shahidi Joined Harvard In 2017

- Advertisement -

Afshin Shahidi, Shahidi’s father, marked the occasion by posting a photo of the two at Harvard. The actress was dressed in her hat and gown for the photo. Afshin also used the social media site to share a selfie shot of himself and his daughter on the day of her graduation. Shahidi has been teasing the achievement on social media for several days.

She posted a photo of herself as a child sticking up two fingers on Tuesday, captioning it, “Officially graduating in <peace sign emoji> days.” Shahidi captioned a selfie with her brothers, “spending this wonderful time with my most precious day ones.” On her Instagram Story, the black-ish alum also shared a Boomerang of herself posing with several of her classmates. Yara Shahidi told Vogue that she majored in Social Studies and African American Studies at the university, focusing on “Black political thinking in a neocolonial context.”

Before earning her graduation, Yara Shahidi finished a 136-page thesis paper. In 2017, Shahidi was accepted into an Ivy League institution. Shahidi previously told Seventeen that she “got into every institution” she applied to, including Spelman, Yale, and Stanford. Harvard, on the other hand, had always been her dream school.