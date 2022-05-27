Debi Mazar Pays Tribute To Ray Liotta

Debi Mazar recalled Ray Liotta’s “generosity” and “wicked sense of humor” as her “Goodfellas” co-star.

Ray Liotta’s untimely passing sparked an outpouring of mourning throughout Hollywood. Liotta died in his sleep while working on a film in the Dominican Republic, according to his publicist. He was 67 years old at the time.

One of his most well-known roles was as real-life gangster Henry Hill in the film “Goodfellas.” Martin Scorsese, the film’s director, said in a statement to People that he was “extremely stunned and grieved by Ray Liotta’s abrupt, unexpected death.” Sandy was played by the actress in the mafia classic from 1990.

Debi Mazar Thanked Liotta For His Sense Of Humor

On Instagram, she posted 4 pictures from the shoot. One of Liotta and her with Martin Scorsese, the director.

Gina Mastrogiacomo, who played Liotta’s second girlfriend, Janice Rossi, was also seen in another photo. (Mastrogiacomo passed away in 2001 at the age of 39.) Along with the photos, Mazar, 57, wrote, “Goodbye Ray.” She expressed her gratitude for all of the memories, his kindness, and his incredible sense of humor. He had a laser glare and a raw roughness that she admired. Debi Mazar starred as Sandy, one of Liotta’s mafia character Henry Hill’s lovers in “Goodfellas.”

In the sweeping thriller, which also starred Lorraine Bracco, Joe Pesci, and Robert De Niro, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Tommy DeVito, the two are nabbed for packaging and distributing cocaine.