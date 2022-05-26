Justin Long Makes His Relationship With Lover Kate Bosworth Insta-Official

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are sharing the love — and the Guinness — this Valentine’s Day.

The 43-year-old actor and his girlfriend, 39, were shown drinking a pint of Guinness and laughing after getting foam on their lips while on a romantic holiday in Ireland in their first social media posts together.

Long uploaded a series of photographs with the Blue Crush actress, drinking a pint of Ireland’s famed beer, in a carousel of photos captioned with a green heart and Irish flag.

Following the first photo, which shows the two sipping beer from a glass, the next two photographs show the two wearing mustaches formed from beer foam. “I’m the luckiest,” Bosworth said in response to the post.

On an episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast last week, the Accepted actor finally opened up about their relationship — his first time openly mentioning Bosworth as his partner — stating that being “in love” is “such a lovely thing.” On a December 2021 session of his podcast Life is Short with Justin Long, Long stated he had a girlfriend, but did not name Bosworth. Long and Bosworth have been photographed enjoying passionate kisses on a beach in Hawaii, where they flew in April for former InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown’s wedding, in recent months. They were also caught walking together in New York City with their arms around one other.

Bosworth and Long had worked together in Arkansas last year on an undisclosed project. After concluding the project with Long in May 2021, Bosworth sent a heartfelt homage to him on social media.