MoonPay: Numerous VIP Backers Recently Invested In MoonPay

MoonPay, the financial technology company declared in November last year a financial round of $555 million Series A which is responsible for bringing the valuation of the crypto payment platform to $3.4 billion. Moonpay revealed that out of an aggregate of $555 million, $87 million came from nearly 60 celebrities and public figures from various fields like media, sports, entertainment, and music.

MoonPay Got An Investment Of $87 Million From Celebrities

The Series A round was attended by companies like Tiger Global Management and Coatue and there was participation from Thrive Capital, NEA, Paradigm, and Blossom Capital. Investors like Maria Sharapova, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gal Gadot, Bruce Willis, Eva Longiria, and many others came to the event.

World-famous celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Justin Beiber, Paris Hilton, Steve Aoki, and many more are involved in the space of NFT and cryptocurrency. Moonpay stated that the ongoing support and funding from popular investors will help them to grow more internationally, expand their team and recruit new partners.

The mission of this company is to improve the access to cryptocurrency and make it available to more than 1 billion people by the end of 2030. The reason MoonPay is famous is the fact that the company lets the users buy NFTs and cryptocurrencies with the help of debit or credit cards, mobile wallets, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and even bank transfers.

The money from the investors is used by this company to construct new unique products like MoonPay Concierge, NFT Checkout, and a service that will be based on referrals and will be made particularly available for VIP individuals. This could be explained by the example of Gwyneth Paltrow, who bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT and after getting it from the company she thanked them o Twitter.

Furthermore, Malone, the rapper also talked about MoonPay in one of his music videos which showed that he was buying a BAYC NFT onscreen.