OpenSea Sees 22-Year-Old Indonesian Earning $1M By Selling NFT Selfies

A college student from Indonesia has reportedly earned over a million dollars by selling NFT versions of his selfies on the OpenSea NFT marketplace. Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, a 22-year-old computer student from Semarang, Indonesia, recently converted and sold around 1,000 selfie images as NFTs.

According to the young millionaire, he took pictures of himself for five different years- between the ages of 18 and 22- as a way to look back on his journey towards graduation.

Indonesian Student Earns Million Dollars Through OpenSea

The selfies taken by Ghozalie were either taken standing or sitting in front of his computer, which was later converted into NFTs and then uploaded on OpenSea in December 2021. The artist has reportedly set the price for each of his NFT selfies at $3 without expecting major interest from serious buyers.

While earning from his expressionless images, Ghozali stated that one could be doing anything like flipping his images, but he would really appreciate it if his pictures weren’t abused- or his parents would be very disappointed in him.

Although Ghozali possibly did not think that his NFTs would actually make him any money, the offering on OpenSea did blow up spectacularly as prominent members of Crypto Twitter showed support by purchasing and marketing the offerings.

With the rising popularity of NFTs, one of the NFTs of Ghozali went on to be sold for 0.247 Ether on the 14th of January, worth $805 at the time of purchase. The young entrepreneur has also added in a touch of personalization by putting out some background information along with the selfies, which adds to the rarity of the NFT sold on OpenSea.