Philippine Typhoon Relief Sees $1.4 Million From Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games or YGG has been capable of raising around $1.45 million in order to support people affected by the 16th of December’s Philippine Typhoon. Close to $1 million has already been sent to those who are in dire need of it. The funding was mostly used to purchase essential goods such as power generators, medicines, and canned food- which was then turned over to the army and navy and several of the nonprofits around the country who would then distribute it to the affected communities.

As of now, there is around $458,000 worth of tokens and crypto that have been donated to the relief fund- but they have to wait. The tokens need to be first converted into fiat currency for deployment- as mentioned by a representative from YGG.

Philippine Typhoon Aid Sees Donation from the crypto sphere

The Philippine division of the play-to-earn gaming guild called YGG Philipinas went on to announce the relief operation just a single day after the typhoon Odette went on to destroy the country. It also saw them raising almost $110,000 in a bunch of crypto tokens which include Axie Infinity, Smooth Love Potion, Ether, Wrapped Ether.

The message from the company stated that they had a large section of the senior staff residing here in the country and one of the largest portions of this community was based here- which too was one of the many reasons behind them stepping forward and donating- in order to help those who have been hit the hardest due to the typhoon.

Along with the funds that have been collected by the community of YGG, several other companies in the broader Web3 community have also found themselves completely cornered by the Philippine typhoon. Axie Infinity, one of the most famous play-to-earn games, went ahead and donated around 1,000 AXIS.

Recent estimates have stated that the Philippine typhoon has been affecting close to 9 million people, with around 325,000 already displaced to date.