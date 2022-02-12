Seedify Announces Major Token Airdrops For NFT

Seedify, a leading launchpad platform, and a leading incubator, has been committed to fostering the growth in blockchain gaming. It has also expanded its field through the adoption of the same by spearheading and supporting innovation in a rapidly evolving and growing space in the field of technology.

With over 40 different successful project launches, expertise, and services that lead the industry- coupled with the commitment of a large, consistently growing community of tokenholders- this platform has been able to establish itself as the major go-to launch platform in the sector of blockchain gaming.

Seedify’s NFT Space Will Be A Major Innovation In the Space

- Advertisement -

As a major leader in the field, Seedify has definitely positioned itself at the center of this majorly exciting future. On the 24th of January, it was announced that the NFT Space of this platform, a groundbreaking new master for NFTs, would soon grace the marketplaces. The Space will be featuring an innovating gaming-and-metaverse-centric asset marketplace. The platform will also be catering solely to those assets, and their ever-increasing, interconnected use cases, integrations of the multiverse, and the countless use cases that are still being awaited.

Seedify NFT Space will also look towards addressing the shortcomings of the current marketplaces of NFT along with the inability to adequately accommodate the utility-based metaverse and in-game assets collections. The platform features will also be including lower fees and a user-friendly interface with space-specific, and intuitive asset research tools.

While it is being understood that the Seedify NFT Space will help bring additional utility to the native token of this platform, SFUND, the platform will also be featuring its unique utility token, the SNFTS. This platform will not be offering any SNFTS tokens for sale- rather, the tokens would be airdropped to the token holders of SFUND.