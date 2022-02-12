Valentine’s Day NFT Are Seemingly A Thing Now

Mintmade- an up-and-coming tokenization platform– has decided to launch a special project to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the form of an NFT. Beginning on the 11th of February, users would be able to mint a pair of NFTs with their and their partner’s names on them. The NFTs would be made available immediately on every single marketplace and wallet that would support the ERC-1155 and Polygon token standard.

Historically, the 14th of February did start out as a day to celebrate friendship, romantic love, and admiration, but soon it eventually turned into the day that florists used up for their business.



Valentine’s Day NFT Launched By Mintmade

According to the National Retail Foundation, consumers in the country would be spending an estimated $22 billion on gifts for Valentine’s Day in 2022. Every year on the 14th of February, people would be celebrating it by sending messages of affection and love to partners, friends, and family. Close to 145 million cards are going to be exchanged, making this holiday the second-largest holiday for providing greetings cards.

With the NFTs exploding in popularity over the last year, most of the crypto and blockchain sector has been continuing its forward path into the mainstream. This only makes it just a matter of time before Valentine’s Day cards get tokenized. Now, for expressing one’s feelings through crypto style, Mintmade’s Two seems pretty much the way to go.

The service will be launched on the network of Polygon right before this Valentine’s Day to save users from fees of transaction and then let them mint personalized NFTs as the way to profess their love. A few MATIC will be purchasing two ERC-115 tokens representing a personal relationship- one each for the buyer and their partner. One could actually liken it to carving their initials on a tree.