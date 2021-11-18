SHIB Has Risen To The Top Of ERC-20

Recent data has suggested that SHIB is the biggest ERC-20 token holding among the top 1000 Ether whales. WhaleStats reports that the 1,000 largest wallets of ETH only hold $2.35 billion worth of Shiba Inu combined, which represents around 9% of the total market cap.

This implies that the token altcoin represents around 21.68% of the combined market share at a sum of $2.35 billion. The next asset on the list is CRO, the native token of Crypto.com, which represents 5.54% at a sum of $603.9 million.

SHIB Has Increased Its Crypto Holdings Steadily

According to data received from CoinGecko, SHIB is currently the 11th ranked crypto asset with regards to total market cap at a sum of $26.9 billion- which suggests that the whales of ETH roughly hold around 9% of all the tokens currently in circulation.

The fervent community of this meme currency has been on a strict mission to push the trading platforms of crypto such as Robinhood and Coinbase to start listing this asset. The petition of Change.org also aims at convincing the platforms and has currently received around 530,000 signatures. Coinbase Pro, incidentally, listed this cryptocurrency all the way back in September.

One very popular conglomerate that gave the idea of accepting SHIB as a mode of payment a decidedly cool reception was McDonald’s, which recently replied to a tweet sent from a fan of the cryptocurrency- calling on the firm to start accepting Shiba Inu cryptocurrency as payment. To this, the fast-food company remarked that they readily appreciated the interest and would start evaluating the payment experience.

Despite the massive pullback that the crypto market faced on the 11th of November, SHIB took a minimal hit of 4.1% to sit at a price of $0.00004854. However, it soon reached an all-time high of around $0.00008616 on the 28th of October– after which it went down by 43.6%.