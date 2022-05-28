Stimulus Check 2022: 10 States Offering Monetary Aid

Some state governments have opted to step up and offer stimulus checks to the people in response to the persistent need that many Americans are feeling.

Here are the ten states that have stimulus checks or tax breaks on the table for 2022, though not all of the proposals have been made public.

Stimulus Check Available In 10 States

Colorado: 3.1 million “full-time” state residents are eligible for a tax credit of $400 for individuals and $800 for joint filers.

Georgia: The state of Georgia offers refunds ranging from $250 to $500. Single filers can get up to $250, families can get up to $375, and married couples can get up to $500. Hawaii’s Governor, David Ige, has proposed a $100 payment to every one of the state’s residents. A $300 stipend will be available to Hawaiians who earn just under $100,000.Gov. Brad Little of Idaho has approved a 12% rebate for Idaho citizens.

Residents who choose the direct transfer option were the first to get their refunds, which began in March. Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois has approved a $100 compensation for adults and a $50 refund for dependents. Indiana residents will be paid $125, while married couples will be paid twice as much. Maine Governor Janet Mills passed into law an $850 one-time stimulus payout for residents making less than $100,000.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey has authorized a $500 one-time stimulus check to families. New Mexico: Individuals making under $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000 who file their 2021 tax returns will get a $250 or $500 prize. New Mexico will provide $500 and $1000 awards to single and married filers, respectively, in June. Governor Kathy Hochul of New York signed legislation that provides up to $970 in property tax relief and temporarily suspends a $0.16 gas tax until the end of the year. Anyone earning less than $250,000 per year is eligible for this property tax rebate.