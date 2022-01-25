Stimulus Check Update: 500 Moms To get $1,000 Per Month

The federal government has made it absolutely clear that there wouldn’t be any stimulus check payments made to the general public. Other bad news for most parents who have been hoping to get some additional cash this year would be that the child tax credit program seems unlikely to be extended by Congress.

There is, definitely, a coronavirus stimulus payment in place for mothers that some may be eligible for. The catch- this stimulus payment would only be applicable for some New York City mothers.

Coronavirus Stimulus Check For Mothers: Who Qualifies?

The coronavirus stimulus check payment for mothers construes a large part of the guaranteed income program of New York- which is referred to as The Bridge Project, which would help mothers in low-income neighborhoods. With The Bridge Project, the authorities have decided to address the inequality issue by pushing for unconditional cash.

The program’s website states that the main motto of this program would be to provide mothers with unconditional, consistent, and immediate cash- as it would help them get out of poverty.

This stimulus check program started with 100 families the last year, and this year, they have decided to expand it to 500 more mothers. Mothers who have been deemed eligible under the program would be receiving a sum of $1,000 for the first 18 months and $500 for the next 18 months. Mothers will be receiving the stimulus money in the form of cash, and there is no restriction on what the mothers could spend their money.

The eligibility for this stimulus check payment is quite simple- any woman currently pregnant and living in specific neighborhoods are eligible for this money.