Stimulus Check Might Be Provided By The Federal Government

Following the intense rise in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pandemic, the much-demanded stimulus checks might be an option in the country. The virus has already begun infecting the economic life of the countrymen. The rate of unemployment has increased as compared to that from the month of June when the infection rate was not that high in the country. Over the past few weeks, several workers from the auto and manufacturing industries were laid off adding more pressure to the already prevalent economic distress.

Stimulus Check- Growing Availability Reasons

All of the reasons have led to a rise in the demand for the stimulus check in the country. About 20 senators belonging to the Democratic Party have consistently voiced their demands for the financial aid payments to be provided to the citizens. They want the federal government to provide a total of 2000 USD stimulus checks to the people. However, until now, the White House has not displayed any such interest in the subject. The senators who are pushing for the money are Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. According to them, the 1400 USD check that was provided to the citizens is not enough to survive the economic hardships.

- Advertisement -

Economists too have spoken out in demand for the stimulus check payments. The group includes Jason Furman who had an important post during the administration of the former President Barack Obama. According to them, the more money the federal government provides to the people, the more chances there are for the economy of the country to get boosted. This would take place as the people would use the same money in the form of various spendings. This process would put an end to the growing recession in the country. The online petition that was started in order to place the demand on the government is nearing its goal of reaching 3 m supporters.