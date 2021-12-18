Stimulus Check: Alternate Money For New Year

Stimulus Check was designed to provide financial assistance to the needy. The government of Joe Biden declared the program in the month of March. The program stressed struggling households. Families that struggled with the adversities of the pandemic were given importance. The federal government of America laid down the eligibility criteria for receipt of Stimulus Checks.

Citizens earning below $75000 will be provided with the maximum benefits. As the income would go higher, the amount of assistance would decrease. For households making over $160,000 annually, there was no provision of Stimulus Checks.

The pandemic has left the global economy in tatters. America has been no exception. Underpayment, loss of jobs were some common problems that plagued the residents. The joblessness has resulted in a spike in the number of rent defaults. Unfortunately, most of the defaulters are at risk of being homeless. They have been handed an eviction letter.

The pandemic wrecked people saw the checks as a method to survive. But the checks seem to have had their time. After the third check, there is no news of any further payments being sanctioned. This has left a large chunk of the citizens concerned. However, there are some alternative ways to get a stimulus check. Let us discuss how.

Stimulus Check Options For January

Federal Stimulus Check is not a possibility. The last of the child tax credit money has also been dispatched. Thus, people are worried about their January checks. There is good news though. Some of the checks are still available. Residents of California, Indiana & Connecticut will get money.

California will provide its eligible citizens with Golden State Stimulus. An amount of $1100 will be up for grabs. $125 will be dished out to eligible residents of Indiana as a refund for taxes. Connecticut will provide up to $1000 worth of stimulus checks to its citizens.