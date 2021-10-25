Stimulus Check Update: Are You Eligible For GSS?

The state of California is well on its way to issuing the Golden State stimulus check payments, which began a couple of months ago. The payments deliver around $1,100 to residents that the tax bureau of the state finds eligible for this payment.

While several million have already received the money, there remains a large section of the population that hasn’t yet been issued a single payment. With the state dishing out one stimulus payment after the other in the coming months, there could be a few possible reasons why one wouldn’t be receiving the GSS.

Why Aren’t You Receiving The Stimulus Check Payments?

- Advertisement -

One of the biggest reasons why you won’t be receiving any of the stimulus check payments, and haven’t received any so far- is because you don’t qualify. The requirements of eligibility are pretty straight- you should be a resident of the state for most of the previous year, and should still be living in the state during the time of payment.

You must also have filed your tax return for the last year by the 15th of October, 2021. You should also have an annual income below $75,000 along with a Social Security Number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number- where you wouldn’t be able to claim any other taxpayer as your dependent.

The set of requirements required to be eligible for the Stimulus check payments are quite different from the federal government’s- which means that a large section of the taxpayers who have already received around three COVID-19 relief payments in the country will be excluded from the program in the state.

- Advertisement -

Another reason why you might not have received your stimulus check payment yet is that the state began issuing the payments via check just this month- whereas the payments through direct deposit had begun in August. This implies that those who will be receiving their payments through paper checks might have to wait for some time.