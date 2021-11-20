Stimulus Check: Steps To Check Money Availability

Stimulus Check announcements were made some while ago now to provide much-needed financial backup to the citizens of America. The money was sanctioned for the citizens to cover up for the losses. The pandemic took the whole world by shock. Everything was shut down and America was no different. Thousands of people die every day and the country was plunged into a sea of darkness. The economy also took a massive hit because of the shutdown. All the economic activities were forced to be postponed. This resulted in many people losing their job. The ones working from home did not get paid sufficiently. The money from the government boosted morale and provided financial support.

The checks were initially announced by the federal government in March. Citizens who qualified to receive the payments have benefitted largely. They could focus more on productive work and worry less about finance. This money was predominantly used by the people to pay off their debts. However, the fact that the government was no longer interested in the Stimulus Check concerned the mass. However, many people have still not received the money. Let us look at the procedures to track the money in detail below.

Stimulus Check Money: How To Track Them?

The IRS has sent out three sets of stimulus checks. The last lot has been rolled out quite a while ago. However, the $1400 check has not yet reached most of the citizens. This has made the residents concerned about their money. IRS addressed the issue with a detailed guideline of how to track your money.

An individual has to access the “Get My Payment tool” website. Next, you must enter the Social Security Number(SSN). One can also track the payment using the Individual Tax ID Number (ITIN). After entering the details you shall be getting the status of your payment. A “Payment Status Not Available” text would mean there is no payment against your name.