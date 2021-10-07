Stimulus Check Update: Money From States Can Cheer You Up

Stimulus Check demands are now taking the form of revolt. The reluctance of the federal government has made matters worse. The government initially stated that it would entertain any suggestions regarding more funds. However, as time passed, the government lost interest in providing funds for the people.

This has left the people in a state of utter confusion. Most of the households are still not out of their misery. The initial stimulus checks amounted to a total of $3200. This money soon got exhausted. Most of the families were running on debts due to unemployment. Thus, the first thing they did was to pay off their debts. This exhausted most of the funds and left the citizens searching for money once again.

Such situations have drawn significant appeals on the part of the citizens. However, the possibility of a fourth stimulus money is highly unlikely. To aid the residents, most of the states have announced fundings. Let us take a look at some of them.

Stimulus Check From States To The Rescue

Most of the states in America have announced Stimulus Checks. California is one of the first states to have done so. The Golden State Stimulus II is one of the largest rebates on taxes in US history. This was the driving factor in the win of Gavin Newsom in the California recall. The program provides a sum of $600 to all residents of California. These residents need to have an annual income under $75000.

Californian families having children will be receiving a sum of $500. Apart from California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee will provide fundings to their teachers. A “ThankYou Check” of $1000 will be given to the teachers for their hard work. Other states such as New Mexico, Colorado, New York, etc have also announced Stimulus Check for their residents.