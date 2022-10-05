Stimulus Check Update: Californians To Receive Relief Money This Week

Although the US federal government made no plans to provide a fourth stimulus check to the citizens, several states stepped up. The state government decided to utilize a budget surplus to help their residents tackle the pandemic and high living costs owing to inflation. California has also announced providing Tax Refund to Middle Class. The residents of California can expect their relief payments within this week itself.

Californians Thrilled To Get A Stimulus Check

The Governor of California along with other legislators got together last summer and spring to reach a conclusion to send aid to their residents. They decided that their people were in dire need of relief money and they approved offering tax rebates to manage the financial crisis left behind by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gavin Newsom, the Governor, also proposed that they must send direct deposit worth $400 to owners of cars for the exorbitant gas prices. This proposal was rejected by the legislators who suggested they provide equal tax refunds instead of preferring car owners only. Therefore in June, they agreed on spending $17 billion.

Stimulus Money This Week

California government announced that individuals earning less than $75,000 annually and couples earning under $150,000 annually will receive $350. On the other hand, individuals earning $125,000 or couples with $250,000 annually will receive $250. In addition, individuals with an annual income of $250,000 and couples with an annual income of $500,000 will receive $200.

Tax Board Franchise decided to send the stimulus check through direct deposit. California also offered the Golden States money last year. This year, the Californians who have already filed their tax returns in 2020 will also be eligible to receive the relief money. It is also great news that the stimulus checks will reach the recipients by the end of this very week.