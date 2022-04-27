Stimulus Check Payments Will Be Delivered To Colorado Residents

Stimulus Check seems to be the need of the hour for the Americans. The threat of another wave of the coronavirus looms large over America. Covid cases have experienced an alarming surge in recent weeks. This has led the people to speculate about a possible shutdown. The dreaded memory of the 2020 shutdown is still fresh in the minds of Americans.

A shutdown brings immense pressure on individuals. The economy also takes a huge blow. Households struggle to meet their necessities. Keeping in mind all of these, the citizens are petitioning for the provision of another check. Some states have taken matters into their own hands. They have designed their very own version of Stimulus Checks. Recent news claiming a check of $7000 would roll out was highly discussed.

This happened due to an article published in the U.S Sun. It is not clarified why the article was published. Or from where the number of 7k came up. However, the federal government has denied all such claims. They stated that such news was fake. What is not fake is a new stimulus check for the residents of Colorado.

Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check Worth $400 For Colorado People

Stimulus Checks have been announced by the state of Colorado. The Governor of the state, Jared Polis has expressed his concerns about the rising inflation.

He has stated that the high price of the commodities has made the families struggle substantially. Polis has sanctioned a sum of $400 for all the eligible citizens of Colorado.

He felt that monetary funding will be of significant help to the citizens.

According to statistics provided by the Department of Labor, the rate of inflation has gone up to 8% in recent times.

The rate has been significantly higher than what it was back in March. It remains to be seen whether the new stimulus checks can be of any help or not.