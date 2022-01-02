Stimulus Check Update: Deadline For $1,400 Payment Is Today

The IRS stimulus check payments, which constitute a major part of the American Rescue Act, were approved by the White House last March. Under this legislation, a large section of the American population could receive a payment of $1,400 if they are eligible for a stimulus payment. The plus-up payments will then be pushed out to those who have received a stimulus payment based on the tax return of 2019 or information that was obtained from the Social Security Administration.

Stimulus Check Deadline Has Almost Passed

In order to be eligible for the stimulus check payment, you should earn less in 2020 than you did 2019. As an example, if something were to change on the tax return of 2020- like you added a dependant in your family or you accrued less money- you would be eligible for the plus-up payments. Most of the Americans have been looking toward scoring a surprise stimmy need to act immediately as the IRS deadline of 31st December seems to have passed.

The easiest way to apply for the stimulus check payment would be to provide your tax return for 2020. Once the IRS has the information, they would be evaluating whether they are eligible or not. Most Americans will also be checking the status of their stimulus payment using the IRS Get My Payment Tool. About 500,000 plus-up payments have already been through direct deposit, while the rest has been sent through via checks.

One of the senior executives at Braun-Bostich & Associates in Pittsburgh, Cassandra Kirby, stated that people will be seeing their adjusted annual income dropping from $165,000 to $155,000. This would render them eligible for the stimulus check money of $2,800.