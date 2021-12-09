Stimulus Check For The Retired

Stimulus Check has been the need of the hour for Americans. Ever since the onset of the pandemic, checks are in heavy demand. Most of the families were being sent monetary checks by the federal government. There were three sets of payments sent to eligible recipients.

The eligibility criteria were stated by the government. The criteria said that an individual earning less than $75000 a year is eligible. However, the three checks did not suffice. The families had a lot of expenses to bear.

Most of the Americans lost their jobs in the pandemic. This meant that families were struggling to make a living. The amount from these checks was used to repay the loans and debts. Thus, the money got exhausted pretty fast. This made the citizens ask for more checks from the government. However, the federal government was not keen on dispatching any more checks.

There is good news, however. The IRS has announced new stimulus checks. These checks are termed plus-up checks. The money would be given to retired individuals, people with disabilities, etc. Let us learn more about the news in detail below.

Stimulus Check Plus Up Worth $1400 DM

A new Stimulus Check worth $1400 has been scheduled. These checks will be automatically given to several citizens. Individuals listed under Social Security will be getting them. Residents whose income went down significantly during 2020 will also be benefitted. Taxpayers that had a disabled or an elderly dependent in 2020 will receive the check.

The status of the Stimulus Checks can be tracked at the IRS website. Applicants can check the status of their money by using the Get My Payment option. As per reports, almost 500,000 checks have been dispatched. Several other payments were also given as paper checks.