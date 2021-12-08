Stimulus Check Update: Students To Receive Payment Of $6K

More than half of the American population has been demanding a stimulus check payment that would compensate for the inflation in prices. Legislators might not be able to send in more payments, but quite a lot of students could possibly get stimulus money before the year is over. Some of the medical students in the state of Atlanta could potentially get a sum of $6,300 in coronavirus stimulus payments for expenses that are related to education.

Coronavirus Stimulus Check For Education Related Expenses

The previous week saw the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta announcing that all of the students studying in the school would get a stimulus check of $6,300. The recipients would be allowed to use this money to pay for any expenses which are education-related.

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, the school President mentioned that the school was quite elated to provide a financial gift of $6.3k to assist its enrolled and degree-seeking students with additional financial, academic, and mental health costs such as food, childcare, transportation, and the like.

The school authorities have decided to use the stimulus check funds that they received from the CARES Act the previous year in March- which would then be used to give stimulus cash to the students. Under the CARES Act’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, around $14 billion has been allotted to universities and the students studying in them.

HEERF also received an increment of $21.2 billion in January, and then another increment of $39.6 billion in March after President Biden went ahead and approved the American Rescue Plan.

It has also been reported that a few other universities and schools have also been sending some form of a stimulus check aid to their students. For example, Meharry Medical College in Nashville has been sending about $10,000 worth of grants to a large section of its 956 students.