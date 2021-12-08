Stimulus Check Update: Thousands Still Owed Payments

According to the latest news, thousands of American citizens are still owed stimulus check payments, and one would have to take action to receive it. This also applies to those individuals who have been deemed eligible under the RELIEF Act Payments, which was passed in February. The stimulus payments come with a sum of $300 per individual, with families receiving up to $500 in aid.

Around 433,531 residents in the state of Maryland have been declared eligible to receive the state payments- with around 98% of them receiving the sum in February, according to information provided from the office of the Comptroller. These payments will also only be available to those who previously claimed their Earned Income Tax Credit on their tax returns of 2019.

Why haven’t you received a stimulus check?

As long as an individual meets the desired requirements, they are owed a stimulus check payment from the state government. A spokesperson for the Comptroller for the state of Maryland stated that around 7,811 of the sent payments were decidedly returned as of the 30th of November.

If the individual had a routing number placed on their file, the state would be sending the funds through direct deposit. If that was then considered undeliverable, the payments would then be sent to the address that was placed on the file. So, if an individual was owed a check, one of the major reasons behind it could be that one needed to update their checking address.

If you believe you rightfully deserve a stimulus check payment, all you need to do is get in touch with the state. You could also try calling the Taxpayer Services Division at 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937). Once the information is verified, the checks would be issued immediately.

This also implies that if one were to act on the current day, they would be able to receive their stimulus check payment before Christmas.