Stimulus Check: Pressure Mounts On Congress

Stimulus Check money is requested by the whole of America. The administration of Joe Biden designed stimulus checks in the month of March.

The checks catered to a lot of Americans. It also helped to reduce the financial burdens on the common masses. However, after the rolling out of the third check, there seems to be no possibility of more payments.

The common people of America do not seem to be satisfied with the government. Despite demands & requests, the federal government seemed to turn a deaf ear.

They are not keen on providing another set of payments. The government initially stated that they are ready to consider ideas regarding future payments.

However, in reality, they did not show much interest. America has witnessed a huge surge in the covid cases recently. They have recorded an alarming rate of infections. This has instilled a sense of fear in the minds of the people.

They are fearing another shutdown. Thus, the citizens are desperate to receive more money. Sanctioning of more finance seems impossible from a federal point of view. However, the social media beneficiaries are keen to get another stimulus check.

They have vigorously demanded financial assistance from Congress. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check Petition Filed By The Social Beneficiaries

Rick Delaney is the head of The Senior Citizens League. He has been pushing hard for a stimulus check since last year.

However, repeated letters and pleas failed to get a response from Congress. They have now launched a petition in favor of a check. The petition has been signed by over 95000 SSI beneficiaries.

One of the main reasons for the demand is the rise in the cost of living adjustment. COLA has witnessed a whopping rise this year. It is estimated to be the highest in the last forty years.

This made the senior citizens concerned. They are now asking the federal government for a check of $1400.

Whether the demands would be granted is a question for the future to answer.