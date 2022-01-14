Stimulus Check Offered To Citizens Of USA

Stimulus Checks have taken a huge load off the shoulders of all Americans. When the country imposed a strict shut down, people were clueless about their future. This was when the federal government came up with the idea of a stimulus check.

Joe Biden announced a series of monetary assistance based on the eligibility of the residents. Most of the people benefitted largely from the initiative. The money received from the check was mostly used up to meet the essential needs of the households. The government sent three checks at the time of the pandemic.

The payments rolled out were $1200, $600 & $1400. This money did provide initial assistance. However, after the initial three checks, no further announcements have been made. One of the main concerns for the residents is the Omicron scare.

Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level. The number of infected people has shot up drastically. Death tolls are also on the rise. The Health Department has reinforced the use of strict covid protocols.

This news has once again opened up the Stimulus Check rumors. The news of new stimulus payments for the parents has been announced by the federal government. Let us learn more about the checks in detail below.

Stimulus Check Four Is Now Available For Some

Money worth $1400 has been granted to specific parents in the United States of America. Families that have welcomed newborn kids in the year 2021 will be entitled to receive the money.

Families adding new dependents will also be receiving the money. However, there are some clauses you need to meet in order to receive the stimulus check.

For newly added dependents, the age of qualification is considered below eighteen years. Anyone above eighteen years will not be entertained.

There are some limitations to income as well. To receive the stimulus check, one must not be earning more than $75000 per year.