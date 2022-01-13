Fourth Stimulus Checks: States Are Offering Support To Its Citizens

From California to West Virginia, states all across the US are providing stimulus checks to financially help Americans at this difficult time.

Stimulus checks have come to the aid of millions of people in the US during the pandemic, but these payments from the federal government have now stopped and instead it is state governments who are now responsible for providing their citizens with financial aid packages. Many people are left wondering what benefits are on offer where they live, as some states are offering a fourth stimulus check while other states have alternative options.

The financial support available in the US goes beyond stimulus checks thanks to tax breaks, extended benefits programs, unemployment benefits increases, Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, and other creative initiatives in certain states.

The Latest Stimulus Checks News

A number of states have already sent out fourth stimulus checks, while others are preparing to bring in new legislation that will help Americans this January. With 2022 now, here, each state is already planning ahead for its future financial aid plans.

From Alabama to Wyoming, here is our comprehensive state-by-state guide of the stimulus checks and payments offered to citizens and where.

Alabama: The likelihood of another stimulus check is not high. The state government launched the ‘Altogether’ campaign, but this isn’t providing residents or businesses with much COVID-19 relief.

Alaska: Mike Dunleavy wants to transfer the additional revenues the state earned in November from increased oil production to the pockets revenues, saying “it’s entirely within our capacity to help residents manage their bills with a supplemental PFD of 1,236 dollars”.

Colorado: Colorado still has a range of programs for those in need of financial assistance. As the state government put it, “Despite the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, the pandemic and its economic consequences continue to affect Colorado and we recognize that Coloradans still need human services”.